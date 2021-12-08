ICC Test Rankings: Ravichandran Ashwin Replaces Ravindra Jadeja As No.2 All-rounder

India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin has moved a place up in the latest ICC rankings to attain the No. 2 spot amongst all-rounders in Tests. Ashwin, who picked 14 wickets and scored 70 runs against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series, gained one position to move from No. 3 to No. 2 in the ICC Test All-Rounder rankings. Ashwin replaced his Team India teammate Ravindra Jadeja to take the No. 2 spot. Jadeja has dropped to No. 4 in the Test all-rounder rankings.

R Ashwin moves up to the No.2 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for all-rounders.



Full list: https://t.co/vrogyWdn0u pic.twitter.com/RwPzCXd57J — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

In the Test series against New Zealand, Ashwin scripted after he became the first Indian bowler to register 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year for the fourth time. Former India international Anil Kumble held the previous best by picking 50-plus Test wickets in a calendar year three times. The off-spinner also surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, reaching the mark in his 80th match.

ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings

Former West Indies skipper Jason Holder has retained his spot as the No. 1 Test all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings. Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is currently playing in the Ashes series in Australia, has also gained one place to move up to the No. 3 spot in the ICC Test All-Rounder rankings. Bangladesh star Shakib Al-Hasan has retained his spot at the No. 5 position, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Chris Woakes, and Colin de Grandhomme remained constant at No. 7, No. 8, No. 9, and No. 10 positions, respectively.

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Insta

