IND Vs SA: Why Did Jasprit Bumrah Stare At Dean Elgar After Dismissing Keshav Maharaj?

As India take on South Africa in the first of the three-match series, Virat Kohli & co put on a brilliant display both with the bat and then with the ball in the first two innings of the ongoing match. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul. Adding to that, the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bowlers as he took five wickets.

Although India's batting could have been better in the second innings, they managed to give South Africa a lead of over 300 runs. And the bowling lineup has been doing superbly well as India is within touching distance of their first-ever win at the Centurion. Jasprit Bumrah has been excellent so far having taken three wickets including Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj and South Africa skipper Dean Elgar. The Proteas captain was a thorn in India's side as he frustrated the bowling lineup by staying out on the crease.

India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah gives Dean Elgar a stare

On Day 4 of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match, Elgar held on as he completed his half-century. Around that last few overs for the day, Elgar declined a single to avoid changing strike and facing Bumrah. Keshav Maharaj was on strike. On the last ball of the day, Bumrah got the wicket of Keshav through lbw but as soon as he got him he turned to look at Elgar and gave him a stare as to say that the ball was meant for him and not Keshav.

But Bumrah got his wicket as he sent Elgar packing on Day 5 via lbw. Elgar did well and departed on 77 in 156 balls. India won the match by 113 runs thanks to some superb bowling from the pacers. In both innings, South Africa was unable to score over 200 runs with 197 in the first and 191 in the second. India lead the series 1-0 with two more matches to go so it seems that India could win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

