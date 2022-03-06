IND Vs SL 1st Test: Updated WTC Standings After India's Massive Win At Mohali

Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the first Test match of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka by more than an innings margin, riding high on the scintillating all-round performance by the team. Ravindra Jadeja became the biggest talking point of the match as he scored an unbeaten knock of 175 runs in the first innings and helped India reach a total of 574 runs in the first innings. In Sri Lanka’s first batting innings Jadeja took a five-wicket haul and achieved the milestone of scoring 150+ runs and taking five or more wickets in the first innings of a Test match.

Sri Lanka was bowled out on the score of 174 runs in the first innings, as Rohit enforced the follow-on. However, the visitors were again bowled out for 178 runs in the same day as India won the match by an innings and 222 runs. Jadeja contributed with another four wickets in the third innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin also dismissed four Lankan batters. Mohammed Shami returned with the figures of 2/48 in eight overs.

A look at the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table after India's win

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official Twitter handle following India’s win on Sunday and revealed the latest ICC World Test Championship points table for the 2021-23 cycle. As per the standings, India sits fifth in the table with a win percentage of 54.16, and 65 points to their credit. Playing in their fourth series of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India won their fifth match, having lost three and drawn two matches. At the same time, India also has three penalty overs for slow over rates.

Sri Lanka finds itself in the third position in the points table with a win percentage of 66.66%. They have 24 points to their credit, with two wins, one defeat, and are currently playing in their second series of the cycle. India and Sri Lanka sandwich South Africa in the standings with a 60% win percentage and 35 points. The Proteas team have won three matches and lost two matches, after playing two series.

Australia leads ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 points table

The Australian cricket team tops the WTC standings with a win percentage of 86.66%, with 52 points. The Aussies have won four matches and lost one match in the one series they have played, while they currently lock horns against Pakistan in the historic Test at Rawalpindi.

This is Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, and they are one of the first big teams to travel to the country after the deadly terror attack on the Sri Lankan squad in 2009. On the other hand, Pakistan sits second in the table with a 75% win percentage, and with 36 points. They have won three matches and lost two in the two series they have played.

The latest #WTC23 standings after India’s big win in the first #INDvSL Test 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECmTOqQNvl — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

(Image: bcci.tv)