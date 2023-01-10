Last Updated:

IND Vs SL: Indian Cricket Fans Furious Over Team India's 'shocking' Decisions In First ODI

Indian cricket fans were miffed at Team India’s squad for the first ODI against Sri Lanka, which didn’t feature Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs Sri Lanka

Image: BCCI


Social media website Twitter was flooded with reactions to Team India’s selections in India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. As the Men In Blue face the Lankan side at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, the Indian cricket fans were miffed with the fact that the team management decided to leave out star players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI. Suryakumar scored a sensational 112* off 51 balls in his last international game, during the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, while Ishan hit a double century in his last ODI appearance. 

IND vs SL: Fans not happy with India's team selections

Meanwhile, reacting to Ishan and Suryakumar’s omission from the squad, a fan said,, “Double Centurion @ishankishan51 makes way for shubman gill and @surya_14kumar in the form of his life has no place in playing 11 of the ODI. Sometimes Indian team selection is as simple as speaking Mandarin.”

“Selectors & Coach Rahul Dravid. What is the logic of not picking up Worlds Best Batsman Surya Kumar who is in a terrific form Can't keep on experimenting at this level. Be straight & honest if a player doesn't perform leave him. Don't play With the sentiments of players,” another user tweeted. Here’s a look at a few more reactions:-

India’s squad for the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com