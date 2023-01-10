IND Vs SL: Indian Cricket Fans Furious Over Team India's 'shocking' Decisions In First ODI

Social media website Twitter was flooded with reactions to Team India’s selections in India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. As the Men In Blue face the Lankan side at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, the Indian cricket fans were miffed with the fact that the team management decided to leave out star players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan from the playing XI. Suryakumar scored a sensational 112* off 51 balls in his last international game, during the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka, while Ishan hit a double century in his last ODI appearance.

IND vs SL: Fans not happy with India's team selections

Meanwhile, reacting to Ishan and Suryakumar’s omission from the squad, a fan said,, “Double Centurion @ishankishan51 makes way for shubman gill and @surya_14kumar in the form of his life has no place in playing 11 of the ODI. Sometimes Indian team selection is as simple as speaking Mandarin.”

Double Centurion @ishankishan51 makes way for shubman gill and @surya_14kumar in the form of his life has no place in playing 11 of the ODI. Sometimes Indian team selection is as simple as speaking Mandarin. #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam #INDvSL — Nimish (@aroranimish) January 10, 2023

“Selectors & Coach Rahul Dravid. What is the logic of not picking up Worlds Best Batsman Surya Kumar who is in a terrific form Can't keep on experimenting at this level. Be straight & honest if a player doesn't perform leave him. Don't play With the sentiments of players,” another user tweeted. Here’s a look at a few more reactions:-

Selectors & Coach Rahul Dravid. What is the logic of not picking up Worlds Best Batsman Surya Kumar who is in a terrific form Can't keep on experimenting at this https://t.co/vOLi1oSI0r straight & honest if a player doesn't perform leave him.Don't play With Sentiments of Players — Ajit Mathur (@AjitMathur7) January 10, 2023

Stop politics in cricket. Surya not part. Ridiculous and shameful. — Jehan Bhadha (@jehanbhadha) January 10, 2023

#surya you didn't picked your biggest Matchwinner SKY for flop Kl. Poeple ask why India choked in ICC events this is the reason & reality. pic.twitter.com/1WLgaww6ln — Rohit Yadav (@Royadav07) January 10, 2023

This is sheer politics, playing KL ahead of Surya/Kishan says everything about it !



KL hasnt performed for a while now and still they keep backing him ! and for what ?



There are players waiting on the bench for opportunities and you keep playing non performing players ! — Ashish Wadhaval (@ApprovedAW) January 10, 2023

Where would you fit surya in this lineup. It's always easy to say — Yash Singh (@yashsinghh18) January 10, 2023

India’s squad for the 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik