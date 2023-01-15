IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Plays 'helicopter Shot' Coming Down The Ground In 3rd ODI - Watch

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored the 46th century of his One-Day International career during the third and final match against Sri Lanka. Kohli looked in the best of forms as he reached the triple-digit mark for the 74th time in India colours. With the century, Kohli went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most number of ODI hundreds on home soil. Kohli now has 21 ODI centuries in India compared to Tendulkar's 19 ODI tons.

Kohli produced one of the finest ODI performances of his career, smashing an unbeaten 166 off just 110 balls. Kohli's century consisted of 13 boundaries and eight sixes, with a strike rate of 150.90. Kohli also became the player with the most hundreds (10) against a single opponent (Sri Lanka) in ODI cricket. Kohli was part of two hundred-run partnerships in the game, which helped India achieve a massive total of 390 runs.

Virat Kohli a does MS Dhoni in 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka

During his knock, Kohli played a helicopter shot while coming down the ground, leaving everyone awestruck. Kohli played the impressive shot in the 44th over of the first innings off Kasun Rajitha's bowling. The 34-year-old came down the pitch and smashed a six over the long-on region. He was batting at 101 off 87 balls when he played the mind-boggling shot, reminding everyone of MS Dhoni. Here's the video of the spectacular shot that Kohli played in the third ODI.

India and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns against each other in the third and final ODI of their three-match series. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest courtesy of wins in the first two matches. The third and final ODI is taking place in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sri Lanka will look for a consolation win to take some positives back home. However, as of now, it appears Sri Lanka will suffer a clean sweep in the series looking at the position they are currently at in the match.

Sri Lanka have lost five wickets for just 37 runs on the board. The last batter to go was Wanindu Hasaranga, who was clean bowled by Mohammed Siraj for 1 off 7 balls. So far, Siraj has picked up four wickets in the match.

Image: Twitter