IND Vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction: India-West Indies Predicted XI, Pitch Report & More

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the 4th T20I of their five-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. West Indies emerged victorious in the first two T20Is last week to take a 2-0 lead in the series. India won the previous encounter in Guyana to remain alive in the contest.

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Head-to-head record

In T20Is, India and West Indies have faced each other 27 times. India currently holds the upper hand with 18 wins and nine losses. Moreover, in bilateral series, India has secured six victories, while the West Indies managed to win twice. Notably, India has maintained a dominant streak by emerging victorious in the last five T20I series against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: IND Vs WI Probable Playing 11s

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND Vs WI 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Shai Hope

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction: IND vs WI Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope

Batters: Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav (vc), Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Pitch report

The Central Broward Stadium in Florida presents a balanced pitch catering to both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers, in particular, might benefit from initial swing. Batsmen can have confidence in the pitch's consistent bounce, enabling them to execute their shots without hesitation. Opting to bowl first has been a common choice for teams winning the toss.

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Weather report

The weather forecast indicates a 20% chance of rainfall. Additionally, there are high winds expected with wind speed running upto 21 kms/hour. Humidity is expected to remain at 83 percent and the temperature may go as high as 28 degrees Celcius.

