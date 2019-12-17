IND Vs WI Dream11 2nd ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 2nd ODI of the 3-match series between India and West Indies will be played at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. Their 50-overs fixture will start at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 18. It is a must-win game for India to stay alive in the series.

Congratulations to West Indies on winning the first ODI 👏🏻 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/hG8J4GQPsa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019

IND vs WI Match preview

The West Indies tour of India started with a 3-match T20I series between the two nations. India won the T20I contests 2-1 by winning the series-deciding third game at the Wankhede Stadium. The three-match ODI series started on December 15 in Chennai which saw the visitors overhauling India’s target with 13 balls to spare. Trailing the series 0-1, India will now face West Indies in the second ODI at Vishakhapatnam on December 18.

IND vs WI squads

IND Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

WI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Sunil Ambris, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

IND vs WI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Shai Hope

All-rounder – Kieron Pollard (Vice-Captain), Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Kuldeep Yadav

India are better known to play under pressure, making them the slight favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

#INDvWI Bromance Alert!🚨🤜🏾🤛🏾 "It's just nice to see Hettie score some runs and get back into the form" - @shaidhope on being in the middle with @SHetmyer #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/P6rXu20eZA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 15, 2019

