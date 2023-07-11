IND Vs WI: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For WTC 2023-25 Cycle

IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in their first challenge of the World Test Championship 2023-25. Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on the Caribbean team in a two-match Test series starting from July 12, 2023, at Windsor Park in Dominica. Team India will hope to make a winning start to their journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 after the disappointing loss against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final.

3 things you need to know

The Indian team has lost two consecutive WTC finals

After the Test series Team India will also play a three-match ODI series against West Indies

This will be Team India's first international ODI series after the announcement of the CWC 2023 schedule

ALSO READ | 'Very premature to say': Former India captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement

Team India schedule WTC 2023-25

Here is all you need to know about the Indian cricket team's schedule in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25:

Two Tests against West Indies (Away) Two Tests against South Africa (Away) Five Tests against England (Home) Two Tests against Bangladesh (Home) Three Tests against New Zealand (Home) Five Tests against Australia (Away)

Team India begin preparations ahead of 1st Test against West Indies

The Indian cricket team will be regrouping as a side after a gap of almost more than one month and reached the Caribbean ten days prior to the first Test. The team has been preparing hard for the first Test against West Indies since then and will aim to make a winning start to the series.

ALSO READ | 'MS being MS said..': Ex-India captain reveals Dhoni's words when asked about retirement

(Team India during the team hurdle in the practice session ahead of the first Test against West Indies / Image: BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian team management has included plenty of new faces in the team including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. These players will aim to perform in the upcoming Test series and showcase their talent on the world stage.

The series will also be very important for Indian cricket team batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who would look forward to regain their lost touch in the longer format. Rohit on one end has made 300 runs from five Tests in 2023 whereas Virat has made a total of 360 runs in the five Tests he has played in this year so far.