'MS Being MS Said..': Ex-India Captain Reveals Dhoni's Words When Asked About Retirement

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains when it comes to the history of Indian cricket and has also led the Indian cricket team to three ICC trophies. Dhoni is known for his cool and calm nature and is famous by the name of 'captain cool' among his fans. MSD in his 15-year-old international career has made a lot of records and achieved massive milestones. The veteran is now only seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings (38) in his T20I career

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their 5th IPL title in 2023

MS Dhoni has scored a 10773 ODI runs from 350 matches

Anjum Chopra sheds light on discussing retirement plans with MS Dhoni

(CSK captain MS Dhoni waves at the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 Final / Image: AP)

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Anjum Chopra recently had an exclusive chat with Republic World, in which she shed light on discussing the retirement plans with MS Dhoni. During the interview, Chopra was asked about her fondest memory of MSD. While replying to the question Chopra said:

I remember telling him once that when you decide to hang up your boots and decide to walk away from the game, it will become very boring. MS being MS replied but it has to someday. Whenever I have met MS Dhoni at different events, it has been very simple. You don't need to be prepared to meet him and I have always connected with him as a cricketer.

MS Dhoni's association with Chennai Super Kings

Apart from being an extraordinary captain for the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni has also had a beautiful association with the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings. The former captain has taken the Men in Yellow to five titles in the cash-rich and has also won two Champions League T20 trophies.

MS Dhoni has been the captain of the Chennai Super Kings since the very first season of the Indian Premier League and is also the skipper to lead in most matches in the tournament's history. MSD has led CSK in a total of more than 200 IPL matches which is the most by any captain in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni's tremendous fan base

After retiring from all forms of international cricket, MS Dhoni is only seen playing for CSK in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 7, 2023, and received wishes from the top names of the sporting fraternity. MSD also received heart-touching wishes from his fans wherein they were seen pouring milk on his cutout in the videos on social media.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL whenever CSK went on to play away games it looked like they are playing at Chepauk. This was due to MS Dhoni's massive fanbase that he has earned for himself. The IPL 2023 was expected to be the last of his career, however, after winning the final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium he said to the fans that he will try his best to return to the field for the next season. MS Dhoni recently went through a knee surgery after the Indian Premier League 2023 and his participation in IPL 2024 is still under speculation.