Ind Vs WI: Rishabh Pant Removes Critics-induced Anger By Taking Up Boxing Training

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has constantly been the subject of criticism amongst the team's supporters in recent times. His inconsistency and lack of game awareness has been a topic of concern in the last few months but the southpaw responded to his critics in style during the current home series against the West Indies. His 69-ball 71 in the first ODI was an important innings, which helped India to put up a respectable total of 287 in 50 overs.

Pant has been working hard on his technique and fitness and is leaving no stone unturned to get back to form. On Tuesday, he gave a glimpse of his training regime. In a post on Instagram, Pant shared a video of himself boxing with trainer Nick Webb as part of his training as he wrote “@nick.webby @indiancricketteam”

Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram post

Pant has been under heavy scrutiny this year because of his failures and rash shots this year. There have been instances when he was booed by the crowd. But the southpaw turned the boos from fans into cheers courtesy his patient and responsible innings in the first ODI. In the post-match conference, Pant said that sometimes it was important to get crowd support because he was always thinking of scoring big runs but was not getting there. He added that he had not got there yet but he was just trying to improve every day.

The wicket-keeper said that he had always prioritized the team and his aim is always to help the team reach a good total while batting. He added that when he plays for India, every innings is important for him and as a youngster, he wants to keep learning. Going by his comments in which he rejected the idea of 'natural game' in batting, it seems Pant 2.0 is on the cards.

