IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Registers Big Milestone In Test Cricket, Joins Gayle In Elite List

India and West Indies are currently locking horns against each other in the 2nd Test of their two-match series. The match is being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and asked India to bat first. India got off to a flying start as both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century each. Rohit also achieved a significant milestone in the process.

3 things you need to know

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin put on a match-winning show

West Indies have not won a single Test match against India since 2002

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Rohit And Jaiswal's Fifties Take India To 121/0 At Lunch

India's captain Rohit Sharma showcased his batting prowess by reaching his 15th Test fifty in just 72 balls on the first day of the 2nd Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain. Opting to bat after winning the toss, West Indies faced a dominant Rohit Sharma, who, along with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, formed a century partnership, laying a solid foundation for India's innings.

Sharma also completed 2000 runs as Test opener, reaching the mark in his 40th innings at the top of the order. He became the second fastest Indian opener to reach 2000 runs, behind Virender Sehwag (39 innings). Notably, Sharma also became the first Indian and the 10th overall to reach 2000 runs in the World Test Championships. As for the leading run-scorers among Indian Test openers, Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 9607 runs, followed by Virender Sehwag with 8207 runs.

Milestone 🔓 - 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting for Captain @ImRo45 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/rwbzgQ8v3b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

Also Read: ‘What Do You Do, Man?’: Shikhar Dhawan Names One Shot He Tried To Learn From India Star

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test

During the 100th Test match between India and West Indies, Sharma, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, provided a rapid start to India's innings after the West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl. Additionally, Rohit Sharma became the second opener in international cricket to hit 450 sixes, with the first being West Indies' Chris Gayle.

In the previous Test, Sharma and Jaiswal had set the stage for India's dominant innings victory against the West Indies with a remarkable 229-run partnership, with both openers scoring centuries.

Image: AP