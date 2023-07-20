‘What Do You Do, Man?’: Shikhar Dhawan Names One Shot He Tried To Learn From India Star

Indian cricket sensation, Suryakumar Yadav, has garnered immense admiration from fans and experts alike for his explosive brand of cricket. His ability to play all around the park has earned him the moniker '360-degree player.' Recently, fellow teammate Shikhar Dhawan shared an intriguing instance where he attempted to learn one of Yadav's signature shots. This gesture showcases the camaraderie and thirst for improvement within the Indian cricket team.

3 things you need to know

Dhawan has been out of the Indian team for the past couple of years

Until the 2019 World Cup, he was a permanent feature at the top of the order

Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is and has over 10,000 runs

Dhawan reveals one shot he tried learning from SKY

Shikhar Dhawan's eagerness to learn and adapt is a testament to his dedication to the game. He believes that having multiple shots in one's repertoire provides a significant advantage, allowing batsmen to tackle any situation effectively. In a candid conversation, Dhawan expressed his eagerness to incorporate new shots into his own arsenal and praised Yadav's fearless approach to the game.

"I was asking SKY, he hits that six and I asked him ‘What do you do, man?’. So he was like, ‘I just bend and I do this’. I said I am going to try that in the nets as well because the more tools you can carry, it gets easier and it’s a wonderful mindset," Dhawan said the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 official film.

Dhawan has etched his name in the annals of cricketing history with his charismatic style and consistent performances. Affectionately called 'Gabbar' by his fans, Dhawan's ability to dominate the opposition with his explosive innings has made him a crowd favorite. With a glorious career spanning various formats of the game, Dhawan's contributions to Indian cricket have been invaluable, and his infectious smile and positive demeanor make him a beloved figure both on and off the field.

Shikhar Dhawan: An unstoppable force in ICC events

Dhawan boasts a formidable record for India in 50-over ICC tournaments. He has featured in the 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Cricket World Cup, in these, he has amassed 1238 runs at 65.15, including six centuries.

