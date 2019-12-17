Ind Vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Schedule, Preview And All Match Details

India is all set to face West Indies in the upcoming 2nd ODI of the 3-match series on Wednesday, December 18. West Indies are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. West Indies won the opening ODI in Chennai by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Congratulations to West Indies on winning the first ODI 👏🏻 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/hG8J4GQPsa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019

Ind vs WI form guide

The tour kicked off with the opening T20I on December 6 in Hyderabad. With wins in the first and third T20Is, the Indian team won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The first match of the ODI series was then played in Chennai on December 15. The visitors won that contest by overhauling India’s 288-run target with 13 balls to spare.

Ind vs WI squad updates

Ahead of the series, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left leg and was replaced by Mayank Agarwal from the ODI squad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also ruled out of the squad and was replaced by 28-year-old pacer Shardul Thakur. Both the changes are expected to make no changes to their playing XIs.

Ind vs WI live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 18 and will be played at the VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and Jio TV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

#INDvWI Bromance Alert!🚨🤜🏾🤛🏾 "It's just nice to see Hettie score some runs and get back into the form" - @shaidhope on being in the middle with @SHetmyer #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/P6rXu20eZA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 15, 2019

