IND Vs WI: Wasim Jaffer Picks India's Playing XI, Drops Cricketer Who Played WTC Final

The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is all set to play against the West Indies in the first Test of their two-match series, starting July 12. The first Test match will take place at the iconic Windsor Park in Dominica. India have not played a single match at the venue since 2011. Interestingly, India's current head coach Rahul Dravid was part of the Test team when the Men in Blue last played at the Windsor Park.

3 things you need to know

Wasim Jaffer dropped wicket-keeper KS Bharat from India's playing XI

Bharat was part of India's squad that played Australia in the WTC final

Bharat has been travelling with Team India as a backup keeper since 2021

Jaffer drops cricketer who played WTC final

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer picked his playing XI for India's first Test match against the West Indies. Jaffer left out wicket-keeper KS Bharat from his playing XI for the first match and named Ishan Kishan in his place. KS Bharat was part of India's WTC final squad that locked horns against Australia in June. Bharat failed to perform well with the bat as India lost the final by 209 runs. Kishan, on the other hand, is yet to make his debut in the longest format for the national side.

Meanwhile, Jaffer picked Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his openers for the first Test and pushed Shubman Gill to the number three position. Jaffer also named Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar in India's playing XI for the first Test. Note, India captain Rohit Sharma has already confirmed that Jaiswal will open the batting in the series and Gill will bat at No. 3, the position long occupied by Cheteshwar Pujara.

My India XI for first Test:



1. Rohit (c)

2. Jaiswal

3. Gill

4. Kohli

5. Ajinkya

6. Ishan (wk)

7. Jadeja

8. Ashwin

9. Unadkat

10. Siraj

11. Mukesh



What's yours? #WIvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2023

India made several changes to its Test squad after the World Test Championship final. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar received their maiden Test call-ups for the series against the West Indies. Ruturaj Gaikwad was also added to the squad.

India vs West Indies: Squad and schedule

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

1st Test - July 12-16 - Windsor Park, Dominica (07.30 PM IST)

2nd Test - July 20-24 - Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad (07.30 PM IST)

