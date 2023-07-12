West Indies Vs India Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st Test Match

Team India is all set to kick off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, with the two-match Test series against West Indies. This will be the Rohit Sharma-led side’s first international assignment since their heart-breaking 209-run loss in the ICC WTC 2023 final against Australia. The series against West Indies begins with the opening Test at Windsor Park in Dominica from Wednesday, July 12 onwards.

3 Things You Need To Know

Rohit Sharma will have a new opening partner in the Windies Test series

Shubman Gill will bat at no. 3 in place of Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane will serve as Rohit’s deputy in the series

What to expect from the IND vs WI first Test match?

Speaking to reporters at the pre-match presser on Tuesday, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his international debut in India vs West Indies 1st Test match. Rohit said Jaiswal fits right into India’s lookout for a left-handed batsman while confirming that the youngster will be his batting partner in the Caribbean. The captain further added that Shubman Gill will be batting at no. 3, ahead of Virat Kohli at no. 4..

Indian cricket was desperately looking for a left-hander, and we have found one in Jaiswal. The left-right combination at the top will be a big advantage for us. Gill himself went to head coach Rahul Dravid and expressed a desire to bat at No.3 as he has batted in that position throughout his career.

Where will the IND vs WI 1st Test match be played?

The first Test match between West Indies and India will be held at Windsor Park in Dominica.

When will the IND vs WI 1st Test match begin?

The first Test match between West Indies and India is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST (10 am local time) on Wednesday, July 12.

Where to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test match?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test match on FanCode and JioCinema.

Where to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs India 1st Test match?

The live telecast of the West Indies vs India 1st Test match will be available on the Doordarshan Sports channel.