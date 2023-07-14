IND Vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes 17th Indian To Score Ton On Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a massive feat on his Test debut. The youngster came in as an opener on Day 1 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test and started to showcase his special talent. He went unbeaten on 30* at stumps on Day 1 and Day 2 continued from where he left off to ultimately score a ton. With this Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian to score a century on his debut.

3 things you need to know

India vs West Indies 1st Test is taking place in Dominica

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on his Test debut and thereby became the 17th Indian to achieve the remarkable mark

Jaswal is 3rd Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to complete a century on his Test debut

Yashavi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian to score a century on Test debut

India are in a commanding position in the Ist IND vs WI Test, courtesy of exceptional bowling on Day 1 and then an equally good opening stand between Rohit Sharma and Yashavi Jaiswal. Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his century on Day 2 of the Test match and thereby became the 1st Indian to make his debut hundred in the Caribbean. He is the 17th Indian overall to strike a ton on his Test debut.

India in a commanding lead at stumps on Day 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal went unbeaten again. The left-hander had amassed 143 at the end of the day. On the other end is Virat Kohli, who is unfinished on 36*. India has so far out on 312 on the board at the loss of two wickets. The lead is 162 runs and on Day 3, India would look to further it and put on a monumental total to attain an innings win over West Indies and go 1-0 up in the series.

