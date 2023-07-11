IND vs WI: Harbhajan ends Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal debate with clear-cut answer

After India's debacle in the WTC Final, cricket action is back on the horizon after a month-long absence. India will take on West Indies across formats starting from July 12, 2023. The 1st Test will take place at the Dominica where both teams are giving the finishing touch to the training before the match. Ahead of the start of the series, some fresh faces were included in the Indian squad whereas some premier names were shown the way out. Among the newcomers, fans are excited about how Yashasvi Jaiswal will fare on the international front. However before he gets the place in playing XI, there is debate arising about Shubman Gill vs Yashasvi Jaiswal that has taken the internet by storm. Polarising opinions are dropping in, and to put cold water in the brewing arguments, Harbhajan Singh came up with an apt answer.

3 things you need to know

India will take on West Indies across all formats in their upcoming tour

India vs West Indies, 1st Test will begin from July 12, 2023

India will play 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20s against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Shubman Gill: For the opener's spot

As Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the innings for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, therefore, some fans are of the view that he should be given the position in the Indian team as well in place of Shubman Gill. Some other enthusiasts are on the contradictory end. In the midst, former India bowler Harbhajan Singh has come up with a solution.

Harbhajan Singh comes up with apt solution

As Singh is quite frequent on his YouTube channel, thus he used the platform this time to address this burning debate. Harbhajan revealed his preferred XI that could take on West Indies.

According to me, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should open and Yashasvi Jaiswal should play at No. 3. A lot of people were saying that Yashasvi should be made to open and Shubman should be played down the order - I don't think so because Shubman has made it his own place. He (Gill) has got that position based on his performance. So, no one should touch his position. I will play Yashasvi at No. 3. I hope he makes his debut and scores a lot of runs. He is a very good player. After that, Virat Kohli will play at No. 4 and Ajinkya Rahane will play at No. 5.

Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, R Ashwin or KS Bharat at No. 7. If Ashwin bats at No. 7, then KS Bharat at No. 8. Then I will see Mohammed Siraj at No. 9. Along with him, I will see Jaydev Unadkat because he has been performing in domestic cricket for a long time and he hasn't got many opportunities. So, I hope he gets an opportunity to play there and he shows what he can do. So I will keep Unadkat in the team and at No. 11, I will keep Mukesh Kumar. He has also performed extremely well in the Ranji Trophy due to which he has got a chance to show his prowess in the Indian team.

So, that's the take of Harbhajan Singh, what do you think, you you agree with him or have a different opinion.