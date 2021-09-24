IND W Vs AUS W: Netizens Delighted As Smriti Mandhana Hits Three Boundaries In An Over

India Women’s opening batter Smriti Mandhana hit three boundaries in an over while batting in India’s first innings of the second ODI against Australia Women at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay on September 24. In the eighth over of the match, Mandhana took on Australian pacer Darcie Brown and hit the fours in the second, third, and fifth ball of the over respectively. India were put in to bat after Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI.

India are currently on a tour of Australia, which consists of three ODIs, a one-off pink-ball Test match, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. India lost the opening ODI match of the series but looked strong when they came out to bat on Friday. At the time of writing this article, Indian women have scored 121 runs with the loss of three wickets at the end of 24 overs of their batting innings, with Smriti Mandhana already claiming her 19th ODI half-century in the 18th over of the match. Meanwhile, upon witnessing Mandhana’s effort to pull off three boundaries in Brown’s over, Twitterati within no time took the social media by storm with their reactions praising the Indian batter.

Smriti's 3x4 in one over! 🙌🏾pic.twitter.com/GcQ7Tao3Xc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2021

Netizens react

One of the Twitter users expressed himself by saying that Smriti Mandhana looks like to be at her fluent best after a long time in the ODI format. He compared Mandhana with legendary Indian captain Saurav Ganguly and said Smriti looks like Ganguly at his prime. She further added that, just like Ganguly, Mandhana never hits a shot in anger and plays it while caressing it with love.

Smriti Mandhana at her fluent best after a long time in ODI cricket. At her best, Smriti looks like prime Ganguly. Never hits a shot in anger, just caresses it with love.#AUSvIND — Sanket (@sankulyaa) September 24, 2021

Another user praised Mandhana’s batting style and said that giving her width is not the best idea. He concluded by saying that she is one of the strongest players while playing on her back foot. Mandhana hit all three fours in the overs on her backfoot which went through the covers.

Giving Smriti Mandhana width is probably not the best idea. She is one of the strongest on the back foot. pic.twitter.com/P2CLups8j3 — Sai Veer (@SaiVeer07) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a user said that Smriti Mandhan is on fire as she seems to be dealing just in fours.

Just dealing with fours !



Smriti Mandhana 🔥



#AUSvIND — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@halfbloodpkb) September 24, 2021

Among the many reactions, a user said that Smriti Mandhana is a delight to watch while on good nick.

Not to jinx her or anything, but Smriti Mandhana in good nick is a delight to watch. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) September 24, 2021

Image: PTI