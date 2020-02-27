IND W Vs NZ W: Shafali Verma Records Highest Strike-rate In Women's T20Is Post NZ Win

India Women defeated New Zealand Women by 4 runs in a nail-biting thriller in the Women's T20 World Cup at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Riding on Shafali Verma’s blitzkrieg start at the top, India Women posted a competitive 133-8 and then restricted New Zealand Women to 129-6 after five runs were required off the last ball in the Women's T20 World Cup IND W vs NZ W match. With three wins on the trot, India Women have become the first team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-final after the IND W vs NZ W match.

Highest career strike rates in women's T20Is (min. 200 runs)



1️⃣ Shafali Verma - 438 runs at 147.97

2️⃣ Chloe Tryon - 722 runs at 138.31

3️⃣ Alyssa Healy - 1,875 runs at 129.66



After New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to field first in the IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup match, Indian opener Shafali Verma provided a rock-solid start by scoring 46 runs from just 34 balls. The 16-year old prodigy from Haryana struck back-to-back sixes off Anna Peterson as India raced to 46-1 at the end of their fifth over. Shefali Verma was eventually dismissed by Amelia Kerr to leave India at 95-5 after 13.5 overs in the IND W vs NZ W match.

IND W vs NZ W: Shafali Verma now holds highest women’s T20I strike-rate after Women's T20 World Cup match

With her latest match-winning effort, Shefali Verma now takes her T20I career tally to 438 runs from 17 innings at an average of 27.37. Verma’s 34-ball 46 also propelled her career strike-rate to 147.97 which is now the highest among all women batters in international T20 matches. She overtook South Africa’s Chloe Tryon’s strike-rate of 138.31 during the course of her innings. Quite interestingly, it took her just five months since her international debut to climb the top of the tree.

Shefali Verma also takes her Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 run-tally to 114 runs. Her tournament strike-rate of 172.72 is also the highest by any player in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup. India Women will now take on Sri Lanka Women on February 29 in their last Group A game before departing for Sydney for the knock-out stage on March 5.

Despite the Shafali Verma height being just 5 feet 4 inches (165 cm) as per various media reports, the 16-year-old right-hander has been a sensation for the Indian women's cricket team so far and is one of the rising stars from the Women's T20 World Cup.

No player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate at a single Women's #T20WorldCup than Shafali Verma in 2020 (114 runs at 172.72)



