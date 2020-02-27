The Debate
IND W Vs NZ W: Shafali Verma Records Highest Strike-rate In Women's T20Is Post NZ Win

Cricket News

Ind W vs NZ W: Shefali Verma scored 46 runs from 34 balls and takes her career strike-rate to 147.97, which is now the highest in Women's T20I cricket.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IND W vs NZ W

India Women defeated New Zealand Women by 4 runs in a nail-biting thriller in the Women's T20 World Cup at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Riding on Shafali Verma’s blitzkrieg start at the top, India Women posted a competitive 133-8 and then restricted New Zealand Women to 129-6 after five runs were required off the last ball in the Women's T20 World Cup IND W vs NZ W match. With three wins on the trot, India Women have become the first team in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-final after the IND W vs NZ W match.

Also Read | Shefali Verma Joins Women's World Cup T20

IND W vs NZ W: Shefali Verma continues with exploits in international cricket at Women's T20 World Cup

After New Zealand Women won the toss and opted to field first in the IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup match, Indian opener Shafali Verma provided a rock-solid start by scoring 46 runs from just 34 balls. The 16-year old prodigy from Haryana struck back-to-back sixes off Anna Peterson as India raced to 46-1 at the end of their fifth over. Shefali Verma was eventually dismissed by Amelia Kerr to leave India at 95-5 after 13.5 overs in the IND W vs NZ W match.

Also Read | 'Really Excited To Play T20 World Cup': India's Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma

IND W vs NZ W: Shafali Verma now holds highest women’s T20I strike-rate after Women's T20 World Cup match

With her latest match-winning effort, Shefali Verma now takes her T20I career tally to 438 runs from 17 innings at an average of 27.37. Verma’s 34-ball 46 also propelled her career strike-rate to 147.97 which is now the highest among all women batters in international T20 matches. She overtook South Africa’s Chloe Tryon’s strike-rate of 138.31 during the course of her innings. Quite interestingly, it took her just five months since her international debut to climb the top of the tree.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Becomes Youngest Women's Cricketer To Win BCCI Central Contract

Shefali Verma also takes her Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 run-tally to 114 runs. Her tournament strike-rate of 172.72 is also the highest by any player in a single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup. India Women will now take on Sri Lanka Women on February 29 in their last Group A game before departing for Sydney for the knock-out stage on March 5.

Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma height

Despite the Shafali Verma height being just 5 feet 4 inches (165 cm) as per various media reports, the 16-year-old right-hander has been a sensation for the Indian women's cricket team so far and is one of the rising stars from the Women's T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Gets Her Lifelong Dream Fulfilled As She Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Australia

Published:
COMMENT
