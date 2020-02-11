Shafali Verma Gets Her Lifelong Dream Fulfilled As She Meets Sachin Tendulkar In Australia

Women's Team India cricketer, Shafali Verma who recently shot to fame by breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record, met her childhood hero on Thursday, February 6, and fulfilled her lifelong dream. The 16-year-old met Sachin Tendulkar in Australia, who was there for the Bushfire Bash which he played on Sunday. Verma clicked a picture with the Master Blaster and posted it on social media and captioned it by saying that her entire family has not only idolized but literally worshipped him.
The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. 😇 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J36oiWxVRD— Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) February 10, 2020
The teenager will soon be seen in action at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team looks forward to claiming its first World Cup title. Notably, Shafali Verma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record in November last year as she became the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket as she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.
Sachin Tendulkar was seen in his batting avatar during the Bushfire Bash charity game at the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. What delighted one all was that the Master Blaster was seen batting after five-and-a-half years. The bowler who bowled to him was star Australian women's team all-rounder and world champion Ellyse Perry.
''Five-and-a-half-years since the great man has had a hit out in the middle and he is facing Perry steaming in. And he just works it off the hip nicely. Oh, God! (due to a misfield at fine-leg) and it's through the gap and Tendulkar is away with the boundary'', said the commentators on air.
