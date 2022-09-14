India All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Provides Update On Knee Injury; 'One Step At A Time'

After failing to recover in time to be named in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has provided an update on his knee injury. Having previously stated that his surgery was successful, Jadeja on Wednesday took to social media and wrote that he is taking it 'one step at a time.'

Jadeja previously updated fans after his surgery

Previously, Ravindra Jadeja took to his official Instagram handle to inform his fans that his surgery was successful. His post read, "The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to cricket as soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes."

While Jadeja will undoubtedly be greatly missed during the upcoming T20 World Cup because of the incredible balance he brings to the side with both the bat and ball, fans will hope that the 33-year-old recovers as soon as possible. As for the World Cup, it begins from October 16 onwards. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

With the T20 World Cup still more than a month away, Team India will continue their preparations by facing Australia next in a three-match T20I series, beginning September 20. The series will be important for the Men in Blue to get back to form ahead of the World Cup after a disappointing performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where they failed to even make it to the finals.

While the absence of Jadeja for the World Cup is a major blow, Team India will welcome Jasprit Bumrah back to the squad. The star fast bowler will return to the side after recovering from a back injury. Meanwhile, the full squad for the T20 World Cup is mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.