India & West Indies All-rounders Enjoy A Game Of Table Tennis Ahead Of Series-decider

India and West Indies will be locking horns against each other on Sunday with the series on the line. Both teams had won each game apiece in the T20I series. However, it was the Men In Blue that came out on top in that decider. The Virat Kohli-led side will once again look to repeat the T20I glory while the visitors will be aiming to sign off on a high. Prior to the series decider, a player from both sides decided to try their hands in a different sport.

Shivam Dube and Jason Holder enjoy a game of Table Tennis

India's emerging all-rounder Shivam Dube and West Indies' star all-rounder Jason Holder were seen enjoying a game of Table Tennis ahead of the series-deciding third ODI. Both the youngsters were involved in a good competition and the duo also got the better of each other once each. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and one of the Windies players were spotted enjoying the game from the sidelines. The image was posted by the Windies Cricket on social media. Watch the video here:

The Decider

Both teams head into Sunday's series-decider with confidence after their performances in the previous two games. West Indies were too good for India in Chennai as they registered a convincing eight-wicket win with more than two overs to spare. In the following game at Vizag, the Men In Blue scored the equalizer with a comprehensive 107-run win riding on Rohit Sharma's splendid 159 and Kuldeep Yadav's second hat-trick in One Day Internationals. It remains to be seen which team will have the last laugh at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack in this 'Winner Takes It All' match. For India, Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury and young pacer Navdeep Saini has been roped in as a replacement.

