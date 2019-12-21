Aryaman Birla Announces Sabbatical From Cricket At 22 Due To 'Anxiety' Issues

India cricketer Aryaman Birla has opted to take an indefinite break from the game due to anxiety-related issues. The 22-year old batsman took to Twitter and posted an admission note stating the same. The son of one of India's top industrialists, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman Birla was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018 and 2019. He has trained alongside the likes of English cricketer Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket citing ‘severe anxiety’

In his note, Aryaman Birla wrote about his cricketing journey and how he has been coping with severe anxiety for quite some time. He added that he needs to put his mental health above everything else after putting himself through distress for a while. He expressed his love for the sport and his eagerness to get back on the field as soon as he was ready. He thanked the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) in the note and also expressed his gratitude to his friends and well-wishers.

Apart from Rajasthan Royals, Aryaman Birla also plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. The cricketer made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2017-18 season. In 9 first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh, Birla has scored 414 runs at an average of 27.60. The left-handed batsman also has a century to his credit. He scored 103 in only his third game, which remains his highest first-class score.

Aryaman Birla’s sabbatical from the game comes at a time when many cricketers are opening up with their struggles against mental illness. A few months ago, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also stepped away from international cricket for a while citing mental illness. The cricket fraternity hailed Maxwell’s decision as the right-hander found support from Indian captain Virat Kohli and former Australia captain Steve Waugh among many other big names.

