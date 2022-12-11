India Beat Australia In Super Over In Second Women's T20I

India beat Australia via Super Over in the second women's T20 International to level five-match series 1-1 here on Sunday.

The match was decided via Super Over after the scores were tied at 187.

Invited to bat, Australia posted 187 for 1 with opener Beth Mooney (82 not out) and Tahlia McGrath (70 not out) stitching 158 runs for the unbroken second-wicket partnership.

In their reply, India also ended at 187 for 5 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana top-scoring with 79 while Shafali Verma contributed 34.

Australia won the first T20I by nine wickets here on Friday.

Brief Scores: Australia: 187/1 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 82 not out, Tahlia McGrath 70 not out; Deepti Sharma 1/31).

India: 187 for 5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 79, Shafali Verma 34; Heather Graham 3/22).

