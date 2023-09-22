India Become World No. 1 Ranked Team In All Three Formats Post 5-wicket Win Over Australia

India defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the first ODI of their three-match series on Friday, September 22. Thanks to the victory, India have moved to the top of the ICC ODI rankings, dethroning Pakistan to become the new world No. 1 ranked side. India have now become the world's No. 1 ranked team in all three formats. While Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav did the job with the bat for India, Mohammed Shami put on a remarkable show with the ball. Shami registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket as he picked up a five-wicket haul for 51 runs.

India become world No. 1 ranked side in all three formats

Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 276 runs in 50 overs thanks to a five-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami. Apart from being his best bowling figures in ODI cricket for India, this was also Shami's second fifer in the format. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad then provided an explosive start to India with a 142-run opening partnership. While Gaikwad scored 71 off 77 balls, Gill smashed 74 off 63 balls. After their dismissal, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav forged a crucial partnership for India to help chase down the 277-run target. Rahul, the stand-in captain, scored an unbeaten 58.

