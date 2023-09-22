KL Rahul Misses Catch And Stumping On Same Ball But Still Manages To Get Labuschagne Out

During the ongoing first ODI against Australia, India's stand-in captain, KL Rahul, experienced a challenging day with the wicketkeeping gloves. He missed a straightforward run-out opportunity and also dropped a few catchable deliveries behind the stumps. However, in a bizarre twist of events, Rahul unintentionally managed to execute an extraordinary stumping to dismiss Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

3 things you need to know

India and Australia are playing the first of three-match ODI series in Mohali

India won the toss and elected to field first against the visiting Aussies

India bowled out Australia for 276 runs and need 277 to win the match

KL Rahul rides his luck

India chose to bowl first and got off to an excellent start as Mohammed Shami bowled a superb delivery to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in the opening over. Nevertheless, the veteran pair of David Warner and Steve Smith formed a valuable partnership, stabilising the Australian innings until they were both dismissed, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shami taking their wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, who was looking comfortable with a score of 39, couldn't capitalize on his start and fell to Ashwin's bowling in the 33rd over. Labuschagne attempted an audacious reverse sweep to a flatter delivery from Ashwin but ended up edging the ball. Unfortunately for India, KL Rahul, the wicketkeeper, dropped the sharp chance. But luck was on Rahul's side as the ball fell on the ground after grazing his gloves before dislodging the bails.

The Indian players appealed for a stumping, and upon review by the third umpire, Labuschagne was declared out. While the dismissal didn't unfold as KL Rahul might have originally planned, it did manage to swing the momentum back in favor of the Indian team.

Australia scored 276 runs in 50 overs with David Warner smashing a half-century for the visitors. Shami, on the other hand, picked up his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. India need 277 runs to win the first ODI in Mohali. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for India in the second innings.

Image: JioCinema