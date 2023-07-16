India Dominate The WTC 2023-25 Leaderboard After Thumping Victory Against West Indies

After losing the second consecutive WTC Final, Team India has shown no stains of heartbreaking loss against Australia and have kicked off the next cycle of the World Test Championship in style. India defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the 1st Test played in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal has burst onto the scene with an exceptional century and ended up being adjudged as the man of the match. With the win, India has made a perfect start on the WTC Points Table 2023-25.

3 things you need to know

India defeated West Indies in the 1st Test to lead the series 1-0

2nd Test will begin on July 20, 2023

The WTC 2023-25 cycle has begun

Also Read | With Words Of Wisdom From Rahul Dravid, Jitesh Sharma Ready For Asian Games Challenge

Updated Points table after IND vs WI in 1st Test

With a victory, India overtook Australia, the current Test champions, in the 2023–25 cycle's WTC points table. India are in the leading position after attaining 12 points from a one-sided victory against West Indies. Prior to the start of India vs West Indies series, Australia led the standings after garnering victories in the ongoing Ashes 2023. Australia have 22 points and a winning percentage of 61.11 after three Tests. They had a 2-0 lead but fell short in the 3rd game at Headingley as England began their comeback to keep the Ashes in play. However, the ICC docked two points from both Australia and England for the first game's slow overrate. England started their season with two points less than they currently have after winning their most recent match.

Also Read | Finn Allen Gets Run Out In The Most Bizarre Way During Unicorns Vs Orcas Match - WATCH

How will India fare in WTC 2023-25 cycle?

As far as the WTC cycle is concerned, India have so far dominated in both the previous editions to eventually reach the final. Team India will be expected to showcase a similar run in the WTC 2023-25 and reach another final. Moreover, with the experience that Team India carries, the third time could be the charm for the team.

What do you think, how will India fare in the WTC 2023-25 cycle? Will the team end the disappointing phase of losing in the final and write a new history? Let us know in the comments section.