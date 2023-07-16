Finn Allen Gets Run Out In The Most Bizarre Way During Unicorns Vs Orcas Match - WATCH

The popularity of T20 cricket in the world is increasing day by day and each country has come with its own version of T20 leagues. Such a new T20 league has started in the United States of America termed, Major League Cricket which started from July 14, 2023. The first match of the tournament was played between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders, wherein Super Kings emerged victorious by 69 runs.

15 league matches and four playoff games will be played in the inaugural season of the MLC

A total of six teams are taking part in the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket

The tournament will conclude on July 31, 2023

In the recent match of the Major League Cricket between San Francisco Unicorns and Seattle Orcas, Orcas won the game by 35 runs. However, it's the Unicorns' batsman Finn Allen's bizarre run out that is gaining more headlines than the match. The video of the dismissal went viral on the internet on Sunday.

It happened during the fourth over of the San Francisco Unicorns' innings when Seattle Orcas bowler Cameron Gannon bowled a ball to Finn Allen on which he played a defensive shot towards mid-wicket and took a casual stroll. However, fielder Shehan Jayasuriya was alert and quickly picked up the ball and hit the stumps which caught Allen short of his ground.

Even Finn Allen was shocked after seeing his dismissal but it was a perfect example of lack of concentration from an international cricketer.

Finn Allen's international career

Finn Allen made his international debut for New Zealand in the year 2020 and played his first match against Ireland in Dublin. Allen has also played 28 T20Is for the Kiwis in which he has made a total of 616 runs at an average of 22.00. His highest score in the shortest format is 101 runs.