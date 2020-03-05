India Eves Find Cheerleader In Virat Kohli As They Reach The Women's T20 World Cup Final

Senior men's team skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the women's team as India made it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final after their semi-final contest against England was abandoned due to rain. India were through to the finals of the tournament after seven attempts, without a ball being bowled in the game, as rain played spoilsport in the contest. The final contest will be played on International Women's Day on Match 8 as Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to become the first captain to lead India in the finals. A disappointed England skipper Heather Knight said that the game had taught the side and & her valuable lessons about winning games in the earlier stage of the tournament.

Virat Kohli wishes India's eves luck

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Who won IND W vs ENG W? The Rain Gods did!

A rainy day was expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fact that there were no reserve days for the semi-finals added some very visible tension to the faces of the English camp. After all, the rule was that the team with more wins in the group stages will qualify to the final, in case the semi-final get washed off. And that is exactly what happened as the first semi-final was finally called off and on the basis of India's four wins against England's three, the Women in Blue qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final post the IND W vs ENG W live semi-final.

Now India is technically supposed to meet the winner of second South Africa vs. Australia semi-final on Sunday but if the rains do not subside, South Africa will qualify for the final in a very similar fashion. In case it rains in Melbourne on Sunday, the ICC has arranged for a reserve day that can host the match. However, in the extreme case of both days getting washed off, India and their opponents will have to share the 2020 ICC Women's World T20 Trophy.

