IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Reach First-ever T20 World Cup Final After 7 Attempts

India were undefeated throughout the group stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and were looking to defeat the very strong England in the first IND W vs ENG W live semi-final on Thursday. In the end, however, it was the rain gods of Sydney who won and left the Indian fans with a lot to rejoice about post the IND W vs ENG W live semi-final. India have now qualified for their first-ever Women's World T20 final. The Indian team will now play the winner of the South Africa vs.Australia semi-final at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IND W vs ENG W live: Who won IND W vs ENG W? The Rain Gods did!

A rainy day was expected at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fact that there were no reserve days for the semi-finals added some very visible tension to the faces of the English camp. After all, the rule was that the team with more wins in the group stages will qualify to the final, in case the semi-final get washed off. And that is exactly what happened as the first semi-final was finally called off and on the basis of India's four wins against England's three, the Women in Blue qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final post the IND W vs ENG W live semi-final.

Now India is technically supposed to meet the winner of the second South Africa vs. Australia semi-final on Sunday but if the rains do not subside, South Africa will qualify for the final in a very similar fashion. In case it rains in Melbourne on Sunday, the ICC has arranged for a reserve day that can host the match. However, in the extreme case of both days getting washed off, India and their opponents will have to share the 2020 ICC Women's World T20 Trophy.

IND W vs ENG W live: India's maiden T20 World Cup final

In their seventh attempt at getting the biggest trophy in the shortest format, the Indian Women's team has finally qualified for the T20 World Cup final, albiet unconventionally. However, their unconventional qualification can in no way take away the fact that the team looked absolutely solid throughout the group stages and it was only this consistency that reaped them their spot in Sunday's final. Here is how India performed in the last six Women's T20 World Cups.

2018 - Semi-finals

2016 - Group Stage

2014 - Group Stage

2012 - Group Stage

2010 - Semi-finals

2009 - Semi-finals

ICC Womens T20 Live

The matches can be followed live on the ICC's website and app. They can also be watched LIVE on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. Live streaming can be done on Hotstar for all these matches.

