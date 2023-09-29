India favorites to win ODI World Cup? A look at semi-final prediction from top analysts

The Excitement is slowly hotting up as the ICC ODI World Cup is gradually edging closer. The mega cricket event will kick-start on 5th October with the rematch of the last edition's final between New Zealand and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The World Cup will commence on 5th October

England will take on New Zealand in the first game

India will host Australia in their first game

Are Team India favourites for the ICC ODI World Cup?

India will solely be hosting the tournament for the first time and expectations have already exceeded. Team India had the perfect build-up to the World Cup, having lifted the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka recently. They followed it up with a 2-1 victory against Australia in an ODI series.

There will be no shortage of confidence for Rohit Sharma and Co. and it remains to be seen how they cope with the pressure on the home soil.

Ahead of the tournament, all the analysts and commentators have provided insights into the possible four semifinalists for the World Cup.

Host India are the favourites amongst the experts, while all of them picked Australia as one contender. Except for Robin Uthappa, all the other nine former players feel England could defend their World Cup title this time. In an exclusive interaction with Star Sports, the official broadcaster, the ten panellists have given their final verdict.

Semifinal prediction from top cricket analysts

Jacques Kallis: I'll guess. Probably India. Then England. I'm going with South Africa for being South African. Can never leave out the Aussies.

Aaron Finch: India, England and Australia. I'll probably say Pakistan. They are really well-balanced team.

Chris Gayle: I'll pick India. I'll pick Pakistan. I'll pick England. The last one is Australia

Gautam Gambhir: India, England, Australia and New Zealand

Sunil Gavaskar: England, Australia, India and South Africa

Irfan Pathan: According to me the four semifinalists will be India, South Africa, England and Australia

Muttiah Muralitharan: India, Pakistan, England & Australia

Shane Watson: Australia, England, Indian and Pakistan

Sanjay Manjrekar: India, Australia, Engalnd and New Zealand

Robin Uthappa: Australia are always one of the top sides. New Zealand, India and Pakistan.

The teams have begun with their warm-up matches and the excitement is slowly building up as the opening game is set to take place between England and New Zealand.