In a heartwarming revelation of mentorship and camaraderie, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opened up about his bond with the young batting sensation Shubman Gill, as India gear up for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While not bound by blood, Yuvraj and Gill share a special bond that transcends the typical mentor-mentee relationship, with Yuvraj playing the role of a big brother in Gill's life.

Shubman Gill will open India's innings in the World Cup 2023

Yuvraj Singh dismissed concerns about not having an Indian left-arm fast bowler

India's World Cup campaign will begin on October 8 in Chennai

Yuvraj Singh opens up on Shubman Gill's transformation

Shubman Gill and Yuvraj Singh's journey together began when they shared the dressing room while playing for the Punjab domestic team. During the challenging Covid-19 lockdown period, Yuvraj dedicated a substantial amount of time, approximately seven to eight months, to refine and polish Gill's batting technique. The transformation of Gill's game has been nothing short of spectacular, and Yuvraj's guidance has played a pivotal role in shaping the young talent.

Gill himself has been vocal about the significant role Yuvraj has played in his cricketing career. He described Yuvraj as a mentor and a big brother, highlighting the extensive work Yuvraj put into enhancing his batting skills. Gill is now poised to take center stage as India's opening batter in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Yuvraj, who has closely witnessed Gill's evolution, expressed his confidence in the young cricketer. He believes that Gill's fearless and aggressive style of play can be a game-changer for India. The Indian superstar Yuvraj also highlighted Gill's ability to take on bowlers and break the opposition's momentum.

"I think Shubman has transformed to the way I actually thought he would because I knew that once he starts getting runs, he is going to keep on scoring big hundreds and he is doing that consistently now. I think he is going to be the game-changer in batting because he is someone who is young and fearless and can break the opposition by taking on the bowlers," Yuvraj told Republic on the sidelines of Vicks' cheer anthem event.

Yuvraj Singh acknowledges Rishabh Pant's absence

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the World Cup, team India faces the challenge of missing their dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from a car accident in December 2022. KL Rahul has taken on the wicketkeeping responsibilities in Pant's absence. Yuvraj acknowledged Pant's absence and drew parallels with the era when Rahul Dravid excelled as the wicketkeeper-batter, emphasising that as long as Rahul is committed to honing his wicketkeeping skills, he should perform admirably.

"Definitely will miss him (Rishabh Pant) because he was in really good form before the accident which was unfortunate. In our times, Rahul Dravid kept for a long time and he did really well. So, as long as KL Rahul is working hard on his keeping, he should be okay," Yuvraj said.

Evolving dynamics of Team India

Regarding India's bowling attack, which consists entirely of right-arm fast bowlers, Yuvraj Singh dismissed concerns about not having a left-arm fast bowler. He expressed confidence in the current pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah, asserting that they are among the best bowlers in the world. Yuvraj also commented on the evolving dynamics of team composition in limited-overs cricket. With the recent rule changes favouring the use of five specialist bowlers, he noted that India possesses a balanced side with versatile all-rounders who can contribute both with the bat and the ball.

"I really don't think so," Yuvraj said on no left-arm fast bowler in India's squad, adding, "I think you have to pick your best bowlers and right now with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah we have our best bowlers."

"The rules have changed now. We had a lot of part-time bowlers, who could bowl. Now because of five fielders in, part-timers cannot bowl. So you need to play with five proper bowlers and we have good all-rounders who can bowl and bat. I am sure we have a very good combination and a balanced side," Yuvraj said.

As India embark on their journey in the World Cup 2023, Yuvraj Singh's insights and mentorship continue to inspire and guide the next generation of Indian cricketers, with Shubman Gill emerging as one of the brightest stars on the horizon. India's World Cup campaign kicks off on October 8, 2023, against Australia in Chennai.