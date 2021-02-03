'India Is Proud Of Its Farmers': Pragyan Ojha Hits Back At 'outsider' Rihanna's Remarks

Veteran Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has given a befitting reply to pop sensation Rihanna after she had commented on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. It so happened that the pop singer on Tuesday had shared a news story on the current state of farmers' protest and asked why is one talking about the issue.

Several Indian celebrities had criticised the international singing icon for her comment. They included the likes of Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, etc. and now, Pragyan Ojha has also urged the pop icon not to interfere in this matter.

'We don't need an outsider': Pragyan Ojha

The former left-arm spinner took to Twitter and went on to mention that India is proud of its farmers and knows how important they are and then added he is sure that the issue will be addressed soon. The southpaw concluded by saying that there is no need for an outsider to poke her nose in the country's internal matters.

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells but were largely unsuccessful, later being hailed for their composure and refusal to let the matter escalate to gunshots being fired. This is something the western celebs appear to have glossed over.

Meanwhile, Farmer Unions on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Barbed wire has also been put up to keep off people on foot. The strengthened security measures at the agitation sites across the Delhi borders come after the violence during the Republic day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured.

