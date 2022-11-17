The Indian Cricket Team players are currently in New Zealand for a three-match bilateral T20I series starting November 18. Prior to their opening encounter against the Kiwis, some members of the Indian T20I team were spotted having fun on the beach. Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik are among the players who were seen relaxing by the shore of the sea in Wellington.

All-rounder Washington Sundar shared a video on his official Instagram handle, where the abovementioned players can be seen flaunting their lean physiques and abs. "𝗕est 𝗘scape 𝗔nyone 𝗖an 𝗛ave," Washington wrote in the caption of the post highlighting the first letter of each word, making it the word 'Beach'. The post has garnered more than 1,38,000 likes since being shared a day ago.



India vs New Zealand

The Indian team suffered a shocking defeat in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 to end their campaign on a disappointing note. India lost the crucial game against England by 10 wickets despite posting a relatively good total of 168 runs. India's below-par performance at the World Cup has raised several questions regarding team selection and other issues plaguing the Men in Blue. This has led to changes being made in the T20I squad for the series against New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya will captain the side in absence of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant has been named the vice-captain of the side. Several young players have been handed a recall for the series including the likes of Umran Malik, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Washington Sundar.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

S. No. Match Venue Day Date Time 1 1st T20I Sky Stadium, Wellington Friday November 18 12 PM 2 2nd T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Sunday November 20 12 PM 3 3rd T20I McLean Park, Napier Tuesday November 22 12 PM

