Mohammad Kaif Reveals Prime Reason Why India And Pakistan Couldn't Win T20 World Cup 2022

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif on Sunday highlighted important reasons why India and Pakistan couldn't outperform England to win the T20 World Cup 2022. Kaif revealed the key contrasts between the three sides on his official Twitter handle. Although Pakistan had a strong bowling attack and India had a good batting lineup, Kaif claimed that England won the T20 World Cup because they excelled in all three areas of the game—bowling, batting, and fielding.

"Lesson from this World T20: Pakistan can't win Cup by just bowling, India can't win Cup by just batting. England has batters, spinners, pacers, fielders, and luck," Kaif wrote on Twitter.

England won their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday after defeating Pakistan in the final by 5 wickets. England outclassed Pakistan in all three departments of the game to win the match in an emphatic manner. Sam Curran was named the player of the match for picking three wickets for just 12 runs. Earlier, England beat India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 to qualify for the summit clash. England won the game against India by a huge margin of 10 wickets.

Pakistan vs England

Batting first, Pakistan were restricted to 137/8 in 20 overs thanks to some skillful bowling from England's pace attack. Sam Curran picked a three-wicket haul, while Chris Jordan scalped two wickets to his name. Ben Stokes also picked a wicket in the game. Adil Rashid picked two wickets as well. Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 38 off 28 balls. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored 32 and 15 runs, respectively. Shadab Khan scored 20 off 14 balls. The rest of the Pakistan batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

In the second innings, Pakistan struck early to remove Alex Hales for 1 off 2 balls. He was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Phil Salt was the next batter to go with Pakistan bringing itself right back into the game. Jos Buttler scored 26 off 17 balls before he was dismissed in the final over of the powerplay by Haris Rauf. Ben Stokes, who remained unbeaten at 52 off 49 balls, forged two crucial partnerships with Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to take his team home. He finished the chase on the last ball of the penultimate over to help England win.

