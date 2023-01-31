India Predicted XI Vs New Zealand: Will Prithvi Shaw Be Roped In For IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I?

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the third and final T20I of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is currently level at 1-1 with both sides requiring a win in the final game to secure the three-match contest. India are the clear favourites to win the match given their performance in home conditions. New Zealand, on the other hand, will look to secure their maiden bilateral series in India by registering a win in the final match.

Ahead of the third T20I, let's take a look at the predicted XIs of both sides. While New Zealand are likely to field the same XI as their previous game, India are expected to bring back Umran Malik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

As far as Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the team is concerned, it is highly unlikely that the management will drop either Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill from the top order. Shaw will most probably miss out on the ongoing series and is only expected to get a chance in the next outing for India. The Indian team management led by Rahul Dravid has a policy of giving players a longer run whenever they hand out chances. So, playing Shaw in the third match is an unlikely move.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

India's predicted Playing XI:

1. Shubman Gill,

2. Ishan Kishan (wk)

3. Rahul Tripathi

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Hardik Pandya (c)

6. Deepak Hooda

7. Washington Sundar

8. Shivam Mavi

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Umran Malik

11. Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand's predicted Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Full squads

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand’s T20I squad against India: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips (wk), Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

