Virat Kohli Enjoys Downtime In Auckland With Healthy Meals, KL Rahul And Ravindra Jadeja

After dominating Australia in the three-match ODI series, India are up for another challenge as they visit the Kiwis for a thrilling series. The tour which will consist of 5 T20 internationals, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches will start on January 24 with the first T20I being played in Auckland. With India having arrived in Auckland already, captain Virat Kohli had something to share with his fans on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja pose for picture

Virat Kohli took to Instagram for sharing a photo of him and his teammates munching on some healthy food in Auckland. Being the fitness freak that Kohli is, he used the caption to also brag about a great gym session that the team earlier had. Along with Kohli, the picture features all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Manish Pandey. Have a look.

Top team gym session and a good meal out in beautiful Auckland 👌👌 @im_manishpandey @imjadeja @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/nAuA1ro58h — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 22, 2020

Fans were very excited to see this picture and here are some of their excited responses.

All the Best Team India 🇮🇳 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) January 22, 2020

Class batsmans & Best fielders in a single pic! Good luck champs! 😍#NZvIND — Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) January 22, 2020

Good luck boys 💪 — ISHAN KIMOTHI (@OctoberTweet) January 22, 2020

India vs New Zealand 2020

This New Zealand tour will be very important for Team India as they get to start their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year. The team faced a setback earlier this week as they lost Shikhar Dhawan to yet another injury. Kerala batsman Sanju Samson will be replacing Dhawan in the Indian squad for the series.

Here is the full squad for the T20Is:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

