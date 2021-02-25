Last Updated:

India Takes 2-1 Lead In Test Series After Defeating England By 10 Wickets, Netizens React

India takes 2-1 lead in the Test series after defeating England by 10 wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Netizens react

India

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel created an illusion of turn with 11 straighter deliveries that put India on the brink of the World Test Championship final with a 10-wicket demolition of England inside two days in the day-night third Test on Thursday.

The result was their lowest total against India -- 81 all out in 30.4 overs leaving the hosts with a target of 49 which they achieved with minimum fuss taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. India needs to win the fourth and final Test at the same venue from March 4 to seal the WTC final spot.

NETIZENS REACT

Indian spinners bundle England out for 81

England who looked to reduce their deficit in the second innings could never really manage to accelerate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals with India's frontline spinners doing all the damage and surprisingly, all the Indian pacers went wicketless in the second innings. Apart from Axar, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin (4/48), and, Washington Sundar chipped in with a wicket as the Joe Root-led side was bundled out for only 81 with a 48-run lead.

At the same time, Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler and the second-fastest after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to register 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ashwin's spin bowling partner Axar Patel registered his second straight five-wicket haul in two days and also recorded a hat-trick of fifers in just his second Test appearance.

India defeat England by 10 wickets, wrap up Pink-ball Test within 2 days to take 2-1 lead

Axar Patel shines after registering 3rd consecutive 5-wicket haul in his 2nd Test match

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

