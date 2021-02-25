India Takes 2-1 Lead In Test Series After Defeating England By 10 Wickets, Netizens React

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel created an illusion of turn with 11 straighter deliveries that put India on the brink of the World Test Championship final with a 10-wicket demolition of England inside two days in the day-night third Test on Thursday.

The result was their lowest total against India -- 81 all out in 30.4 overs leaving the hosts with a target of 49 which they achieved with minimum fuss taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. India needs to win the fourth and final Test at the same venue from March 4 to seal the WTC final spot.

India defeat England by 10 wickets in day-night third Test at Ahmedabad to take unassailable 2-1 lead in four-match series — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2021

India win 🎉



They have taken a 2-1 lead in the Test series after defeating England by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad.#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/0unCGV6iLi pic.twitter.com/qK1SLJA3x4 — ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2021

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 #NarendraModiStadium proved lucky for Team India.@ashwinravi99 completed 400 wickets@akshar2026 took highest 11 wickets in day night test match.



Jai Ho 🏏 pic.twitter.com/fceqrsbZJk — Puneet Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iPuneetSharma) February 25, 2021

That was a massacre of English cricket — ★·. 🅂 .·★ (@in_reverie) February 25, 2021

We just witnessed the shortest cricket test match played in the world's biggest cricket stadium!



What an irony!!! #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Amit Tilekar (@amitptilekar) February 25, 2021

Well done Team India. 👏

But do we need a 2 day test match pitch to win? We, our team and players are better than that. There should be an even contest between bat and ball.

We, the cricket fans, enjoyed the Australia test match victories more#UnpopularOpinion may be#INDvENG — Kiran Chamarthy (@kiranforchange) February 25, 2021

Cricket Test Match over in less than 2 days, must b a record in the cricket test history. Well played Indians, proud of u all.@imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @ashwinravi99 @ImRo45 . Special congratulations to @ashwinravi99 - 400 test wickets in his 77th test match. Great !! — Prakash Gangal (@gangalgangal) February 25, 2021

A thumping victory for team India in the brand new Narendra Modi cricket stadium. Massive loss for @englandcricket after having won the first game of the tour. dey lost the momentum in Cheapuk durng the 2nd game and couldn't recover afterward.#indvseng #pinkballtest @SkyCricket — Tanmay Tiwary (@tiwary_tanmay) February 25, 2021

Last time England lost a test match inside 2 days was in 1921 against Australia. Overall, it's their 4th such defeat whereas India's 2nd win in similar circumstances after drubbling Afghanistan at Bengaluru in 2018. — Pradeep (@PradeepK1201) February 25, 2021

Indian spinners bundle England out for 81

England who looked to reduce their deficit in the second innings could never really manage to accelerate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals with India's frontline spinners doing all the damage and surprisingly, all the Indian pacers went wicketless in the second innings. Apart from Axar, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin (4/48), and, Washington Sundar chipped in with a wicket as the Joe Root-led side was bundled out for only 81 with a 48-run lead.

At the same time, Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler and the second-fastest after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to register 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ashwin's spin bowling partner Axar Patel registered his second straight five-wicket haul in two days and also recorded a hat-trick of fifers in just his second Test appearance.

(With PTI inputs)

