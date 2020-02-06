India To Face Bangladesh In ICC U-19 World Cup Final On February 9 At Potchefstroom

After a comprehensive win against New Zealand in the U-19 World Cup semi-final, Bangladesh proceeded to the final and will now face India on February 9 at Potchefstroom. Earlier, India thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the tournament to proceed into the finals of the U-19 World Cup for the third consecutive time. Mahmudul Hasan Joy starred in Bangladesh's victory against the Blackcaps as he notched up a brilliant century while chasing a target of 212 set by New Zealand.