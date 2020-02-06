Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

India To Face Bangladesh In ICC U-19 World Cup Final On February 9 At Potchefstroom

Cricket News

After a comprehensive win against New Zealand in the U-19 World Cup semi-final, Bangladesh proceeded to the final and will now face India on February 9

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

After a comprehensive win against New Zealand in the U-19 World Cup semi-final, Bangladesh proceeded to the final and will now face India on February 9 at Potchefstroom. Earlier, India thrashed Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the tournament to proceed into the finals of the U-19 World Cup for the third consecutive time. Mahmudul Hasan Joy starred in Bangladesh's victory against the Blackcaps as he notched up a brilliant century while chasing a target of 212 set by New Zealand. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
EC ISSUES NOTICE TO YOGI ADITYANATH
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020