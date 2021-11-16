India To Host 3 Major Events Till 2031 As ICC Announces 8 New Tournaments; Check Schedule

In a massive boost for men's white-ball cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced eight new tournaments of which three will be hosted by India. Taking to the microblogging site, ICC confirmed that the Champions Trophy has officially returned. It will be hosted by Pakistan in 2025 and India in 2029.

The ICC Champions Trophy is an ODI cricket tournament. It was cancelled post-2013 edition, only to be restored following its success. However, after the 2017 edition, it was cancelled against the next year after which the cricket's governing body decided to replace the tournament with the World T20 championship held every two years. However, it was once again restored in 2021 with the upcoming edition slated to be held in Pakistan in 2025.

"Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments announced. 12 different host nations confirmed. Champions Trophy officially returns," ICC tweeted.

Upcoming ICC events Host (2024-2031)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: USA and West Indies

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India and Sri Lanka

2027 ICC Cricket World Cup: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028: Australia and New Zealand

ICC Champions Trophy 2029: India

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

2031 ICC Cricket World Cup: India and Bangladesh

ODI WC to have 14 teams from 2027

Earlier this year, ICC had informed that the 2027 and 2031 world cup will be a 14 team affair and the men's T20 world cup will be expanded to 20 teams. Currently, the 50-event format is a 10-team event while T20 World Cup is a 16-team affair.

"The men's Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030," the global body said in a release issued after the board meeting. "An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029. ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. The ICC Women's event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC's long-term commitment to growing the women's game," it further stated.

Image: ICC