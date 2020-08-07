India To Host T20 World Cup 2021 While Australia Will Be Hosting The 2022 Edition

It has now been officially confirmed that India will be hosting the next edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021. The tournament will be played in October-November next year. The final will be held on Sunday, November 14. At the same time, this will be the second time that India will be hosting the marquee event in T20 cricket.

They had hosted the previous edition in 2016 where the West Indies had won their record second title. Meanwhile, Australia will be hosting the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. This was confirmed by T20 World Cup on their official Twitter handle.

India: 2021 🇮🇳

Australia: 2022 🇦🇺



CONFIRMED: The next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be held in India, while Australia will stage the tournament in 2022! pic.twitter.com/lcFzo4HK7N — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) August 7, 2020

The governing body of world cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had officially confirmed last month that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed due to the ongoing global pandemic. At the same time, the ICC had also made a blockbuster announcement that there will be three consecutive ICC events in three years i.e. from 2021-2023.

Even though Australia was the hosts of the 2020 edition, they will have to wait for another year to get the hosting rights whereas, India was already made the hosts for the showpiece event in 2021. India was originally scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year. However, the ICC during their meeting had officially announced the Champions Trophy has been scrapped and decided to conduct an extra T20 World Cup in place of the now-defunct tournament and that is how India was awarded the hosting rights for the showpiece event in 2021.

T20 WC 2021 & 2023 ODI WC also rescheduled

The T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

