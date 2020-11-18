India To Tour England For Five-match Test Series In 2021, 1st Test To Be Played On Aug 4

England will be hosting India for a five-match Test series starting August 4, 2021. The opening contest will be played at Trent Bridge. This has officially been confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board.

The Test series will conclude on September 14, the scheduled last day of the fifth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

England Vs India Test series

"The Test series against India is due to conclude the Men's international summer, with Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford," said ECB in an official statement.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

"We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home," said ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison in an official statement.

"Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team," he added.

We have announced our plans to host a full summer of international cricket in 2021! — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 18, 2020

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.

