TUS Vs BUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Tuskers XI to battle it out against Bulls XI in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TUS vs BUL match prediction and TUS vs BUL Dream11 team. The TUS vs BUL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

🏏 #PondicherryT20 to be telecasted live on Fancode from 11th November to 27th November. More details to follow.#cricketassociationofpondicherry pic.twitter.com/xy8PkZt5pD — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 6, 2020

TUS vs BUL live match preview

This will be the second match for Tuskers on Wednesday, as they were also scheduled to face Panthers XI in an afternoon contest. The team will need to play two back-to-back matches, which might give Bulls an upper hand. Out of their five matches in the tournament so far, Tuskers have managed to score only a single win. Three of their matches had to abandoned and points had to be shared. They are currently placed at fourth place and will aim to put up a strong show in both of their matches.

Bulls have had a dismal run this season and are yet to win a contest. They have also featured in five matches so far, out of which three matches were abandoned and they were handed defeats in the remaining two encounters. Bulls will be desperate to clinch their first win of the season to get going on the points table.

TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

TUS squad for TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A

BUL squad for TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TUS vs BUL playing 11

P Ratnaparkhe

N Kangayan

A Rajiv

T Sargunam

TUS vs BUL match prediction: TUS vs BUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: S Sankar

Batsmen: N Kangayan, T Sargunam, A Govindaraajan, M Mittan, N Salekar

All-rounders: P Ratnaparkhe (c), S Parmeeswaran

Bowlers: A Rajiv (vc), S Udeshi, A Tunda

TUS vs BUL live: TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction

As per our TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction, TUS will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The TUS vs BUL Dream11 prediction, top picks, and TUS vs BUL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TUS vs BUL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

