India Vs Australia 1st Test: Ricky Ponting Suggests Debatable Addition To Australian XI

Australia are currently grappling with a major injury crisis with several of their players falling prey to injuries and concussion. There has been a lot of hullabaloo over the hosts' playing XI for India vs Australia pink ball Test starting December 17 in Adelaide. One of the biggest issue that Australian camp is facing is their opening combination for the India vs Australia 1st Test.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav backs himself to make into playing XI in India vs Australia pink ball Test

Ricky Ponting backs Joe Burns to do well in first Test

Both David Warner and Will Pucovski who were supposed to be opening in the first match of the series were ruled out of the game because of injuries. While Warner was ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series, Pucovski suffered a concussion during the first practice game between the two sides when he was hit on the helmet by a bouncer which took away the opportunity from the youngster to make his debut.

As the much-awaited contest is approaching quickly, fans, as well as, former cricketers have been busy naming their probable XIs for the match. Now, former Australian captain and legendary batsman, Ricky Ponting has named his Test XI that he thinks Australia will field for the first Test.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc back in Australian side for 1st Test

Ponting picked Matthew Wade and Joe Burns as the openers for the first Test. Joe Burns' inclusion comes as a surprise considering the kind of dismal form he has been in the past year. Burns averaged a modest 32 last summer and has had a mediocre start to the Sheffield Shield season, scoring only 57 runs in five innings. Moreover, he had forgettable outings during the two warm-up matches where he only scored five runs across four innings which included two ducks. Ponting was aware that his decision to pick Burns will cause a lot of uproar, however, he justified his decision.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma clears fitness tests, to fly to Down Under: BCCI confirms

While speaking to 7Cricket, Ponting said that he is sure that he will get a lot of messages and suggestions for Burns' inclusion saying that he hasn’t scored enough runs to stay in the side, but despite all that he will keep him there. Ponting added that he is sticking with Burns and showing faith in him because he scored 40 in his last Test innings, has four Test match hundreds, and averages almost 40.

Ponting also opened up on his decision to move Wade to open. Speaking about the same the Australian veteran said that it gives a left-hand, right-hand combination. He opined that the last time India toured Australia, the hosts had two left-handers in the top order and the Indian bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties. Ponting was aware that his choice will cause a bit of a stir, but he said that’s the way he'd go.

Ricky Ponting's Australian playing XI for India vs Australia pink ball Test

Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green (if fit), Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad for India Tests 2020

Tim Paine (Captain & wicket-keeper), Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Marcus Harris into Australia squad, Pucovski confirmed out

SOURCE: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.