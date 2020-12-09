India Vs Australia 2020: BCCI Provides BIG Update On Ravindra Jadeja's Availability

Ravindra Jadeja is likely to sit out of the first Test match between India vs Australia 2020 due to the concussion and a rumoured hamstring injury. If it’s a hamstring injury, the Indian all-rounder is expected to be sidelined for over 3 weeks, according to reports. Ravindra Jadeja suffered from an injury to his hamstring during the first T20I between India and Australia last week. It happened before the player was hit by the ball and diagnosed with a concussion that ruled him out of the second innings of the match and eventually the T20 series.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Latest reports suggest that Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out the first Test match between India and Australia following the ICC’s concussion protocols. The first Test match will be played in Adelaide and starts on December 17. It’s a day-night Test match and also Virat Kohli’s last appearance on the ongoing tour as the Indian team captain is set to return to India to be with his wife and attend the birth of his first child. Hardik Pandya is also returning home as the allrounder is not a part of the India squad for Australia Tests

Coming back on the Jadeja news, PTI has quoted a BCCI official saying, “As per ICC’s concussion protocols, after any head injury, a player needs to be rested for 7 to 10 days, which effectively rules Jadeja out of the three-day day/night warm-up game at the SCG from December 11. Therefore, it is next to impossible that the Indian team management would field Jadeja, without any warm-up game time ahead of the opening Test.”

If Jadeja’s main injury problem is his hamstring, then the Indian all-rounder could end up missing out on the second Boxing Day Test in Melbourne too. The 32-year-old has been a crucial part of Virat Kohli’s Test match setup and been the Indian team’s first option whenever they have played a single spinner overseas.

PTI also reports that the BCCI sources have revealed how Ravindra Jadeja is recovering from the concussion. However, the main worry for the player to attain full match level fitness will be his hamstring injury that could take a longer time to recover.

An injury to Ravindra Jadeja will allow his fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin an opportunity to come back in the national team’s starting squad. R Ashwin has been in Australia with India A team who is playing their ongoing tour matches against Australia A. Will Pucovski suffered a concussion in the same match as the batsman was hit on the head by Indian pacer Kartik Tyagi during the final day of the 1st practice match between Australia A and India A.Ashwin has put in an impressive performance in Sydney and could likely get a nod and start at Adelaide.

