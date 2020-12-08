Virat Kohli Overtakes Rohit Sharma, David Warner For THIS Massive All-time T20I Record

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Indian captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious hat en route to his 85-run knock against Australia on Tuesday, December 8. Facing the Aaron Finch-led side at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third of the three-match T20I series, Kohli began his innings on an unsteady note before solidifying his stance at the crease. However, his adventurous 61-ball effort was not enough to take India past the finishing line as they fell 12 runs short of Australia’s target.
That's that from the third T20I. Australia win by 12 runs.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/wAOa7nYi5R— BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2020
Virat Kohli’s recent 85-run knock was his 25th T20I half-century. The Indian captain is tied with his teammate Rohit Sharma in terms of most 50-plus scores in the truncated format of the game. Interestingly, when it comes to chasing 180-plus total across international T20Is, Virat Kohli has now leapfrogged the likes of Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan as well as David Warner.
The prolific run-scorer has aggregated a total of five half-centuries under extreme duress of chasing a 180-plus total. The likes of Sharma, Morgan, Malan and Warner are all tied at second spots with four fifties each during the same chasing situation.
High into the Sydney night sky! #AUSvIND is live on @FoxCricket and @kayosports: https://t.co/SVToo67My2 pic.twitter.com/MZMqr7jhSX— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020
Australia’s 12-run win earned them a consolation win to finish-off the limited-overs segment of the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series. The two teams will now collide in a gruelling month-long Test battle, scheduled to commence at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. Indian captain Virat Kohli, however, will only be taking part in the first match and will be returning home later. Here is a look at squad for both sides ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 four-match Test series.
