India Vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag To Make Commentary Comebacks

Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who has been away from the commentating duties since March, is all set to make a return in the commentary panel during the India vs Australia 2020 series. Manjrekar was sacked by the BCCI ahead of the India-South Africa series in March, which was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjay Manjrekar set to make comeback to commentary

The veteran commentator had requested the BCCI to reinstate him as a commentator for the Dream11 IPL 2020 by assuring the board that he will work as per the guidelines laid out by them. The 55-year-old sent an email to the Sourav Ganguly-led board, requesting them to consider him as a commentator for the cash-rich league, however, the BCCI snubbed his request and he was left out of the commentary panel for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

The BCCI didn't really justify the reason behind Manjrekar's axing but it was evident that some of the controversial statements made by the commentator during the 2019-20 season didn't go down well with the board. During the 2019 World Cup, Manjrekar had called all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a bits-and-pieces player which has caused a huge controversy. Moreover, in November 2019, he questioned Harsha Bhogle's credentials on-air while commentating in the historic India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test.

Besides Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Ajay Jadeja, Murali Kartik, Glenn McGrath, Nick Knight and Ajit Agarkar are also a part of the panel. Notably, Virender Sehwag, who made his commentary debut in 2016, was away from commentating for a long period of time as well and the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is also set to make a comeback. Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan and Arjun Pandit will also take up the mic during the India vs Australia 2020 series. The high-profile series will be broadcasted live by Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in four different languages (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu).

The India vs Australia 2020 tour which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 is one of the most anticipated cricketing events this year. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests.

The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

