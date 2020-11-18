India Vs Australia 2020: Australian Side In Chaos After COVID-19 Outbreak In Adelaide?

The highly anticipated India vs Australia 2020 series is set to mark the return of international cricket for Team India. Ardent fans of both the cricketing nations are pumped ahead of the grueling tour. The Indian team along with Australian cricketers who participated in the Dream11, are already stationed in Australia and have also commenced their training. Organizing a series of this stature in such dire circumstances is a challenging task, and the host nation is set to face a major roadblock after the coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide.

India vs Australia 2020: Kane Richardson withdraws from Australia's white-ball squad

The coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide has had a severe impact on the preparations of the upcoming cricket series. While several players had to be flown to Sydney early due to the situation in Adelaide, fast bowler Kane Richardson decided to stay back with his family in Adelaide. The cricketer, who was a part of the limited-overs squad, became a father last week, which could well be the reason that triggered his decision.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Has Funny Nickname For Prithvi Shaw In Instagram Banter: Watch

33-year-old fast bowler Andrew Tye has been added to the side in place of Kane Richardson. Along with Andrew Tye, D'Arcy Short and Josh Philippe will also train along with the Australian team. National selector Trevor Hohns in a media interaction, acknowledged Richardson's apprehensions of leaving his family during such circumstances. He assured that the selectors as well as the squad will support his decision.

Players such as Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green and Andrew Tye also travelled to Sydney earlier than expected. This step was taken considering the changed border conditions in Adelaide due to the pandemic. The other Australian players are likely to reach Sydney on Sunday.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Enjoys Dubai Holiday With Family, Ziva Dhoni's Short Video Leaves Fans In Awe

India vs Australia 2020 dates

The two sides are slated to battle it out in six white-ball matches and four test matches in Australia. India and Australia will kick-start the series on November 27 with a 3-match ODI series. The sides will then lock horns in a high-octane T20 series from December 4. The iconic Border-Gavaskar test series between the teams will commence from December 17.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet

Australia squad for India 2020

ODI and T20I: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan Apologises After Threat For Visit To Kali Puja Pandal; Celebrities Unhappy

Test: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.