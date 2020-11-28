India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News And Prediction

Australia will lock horns with India in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, November 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The AUS vs IND live streaming will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd ODI, here's a look at India vs Australia pitch report, Sydney weather forecast, India vs Australia live scores and live streaming details for the contest.

ALSO READ | New Zealand beats West Indies by 5 wickets in 1st T20

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Preview

Australia registered a solid 66-run victory over India in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The hosts were clinical in all three facets of the game as they outplayed the visitors to kick off the series on a winning note. Barring a couple of bowlers, the rest of them had a tough time in the high-scoring game. Another exciting game is on the cards with both sides going all in to secure a win. While the hosts will play to clinch the series, the visitors will look to secure a win to stay alive in it.

ALSO READ | New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

Sydney Weather Forecast

The weather during India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be sunny as it's a Day-Night fixture. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Sydney is expected to be around 38°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 25°C at around 5:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 23-69%. There will be a little cloud cover during the match and with no real chances of rains whatsoever, one can expect an uninterrupted and a fascinating India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ | 6 Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The SCG surface is a sporting one which will have equal assistance for batsmen, as well as, bowlers. Pacers will get a considerable amount of purchase from the pitch with the new ball. There's a decent amount of spin the SCG wicket. In the last match, we saw that run-scoring is easy on the ground and batsmen should look to settle down at the crease before going for big shots.

The average first innings score at the SCG is 223 whereas in the second innings it is 188. In the 158 ODIs played at the venue, the team batting first has won 89 matches while chasing teams have triumphed on 62 occasions. India's record against Australia at the SCG is abysmal, to say the least. The two sides have played 18 ODIs at the SCG with Australia winning 15 matches and India just two. One game ended in no result. As a result, the team winning the toss could look to bat first.

India vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

For India vs Australia 2nd ODI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:10 AM (IST) on Sunday, November 29. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 schedule, where to watch, timings and squads

SOURCE: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.