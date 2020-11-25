New Zealand Vs West Indies 2020 Schedule, Where To Watch, Timings And Squads

The West Indies team is on a tour to New Zealand, where they will battle it out against the host nation in three T20Is and two Test matches. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series is of great significance for both nations as they embark on their cricketing endeavors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at New Zealand vs West Indies schedule, where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies live telecast, the match timings and squads.

New Zealand vs West Indies schedule

The two teams will first compete in a three-match T20I series that begins from November 27. The first contest of the tour will be held at Eden Park in Auckland. The sides will then move to Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, where they will play the remaining two fixtures on November 29 and November 30.

The first of the two Test matches of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series is slated to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on December 3. The last encounter of the series will take place at Basin Reserve, Wellington from December 11. The sides have proven players of both formats in their line-ups, and an enthralling series is on the cards.

Make sure you're ready for the 1st T20I v New Zealand.



⏰: 1am Jamaica | 7pm (local New Zealand)#NZvWI #TeamWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/beGshSgEWX — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 25, 2020

Where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I live?

Indian sub-continent: Sony Six

West Indies: ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Pakistan: Ten Sports Pakistan

Australia: Fox Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

The United States of America: Willow TV

Fans can catch the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I live on November 27 from 11:30 AM IST. The starting time for the remaining two fixtures will also be the same. However, the two-Test matches will commence from 3:30 AM IST.

📸 Preparations are in full swing in the @BLACKCAPS camp ahead of the #NZvWI T20Is. pic.twitter.com/LMCtOsJtQr — ICC (@ICC) November 25, 2020

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020: Full squads

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (captain), Hamish Bennett, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor

New Zealand Test squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

